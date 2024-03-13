Don Lemon’s first interview on his new social media news series on X will be that platform’s owner and billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk.

The ousted CNN journalist assured in a post announcing the news on Tuesday that “hardcore questions were asked” and that the interview will spotlight Musk “like you’ve never seen him before.”

“You won’t want to miss this,” Lemon wrote.

“The Don Lemon Show” premieres March 18.

Responding to fans’ wariness of Musk being his premiere interview, Lemon took to the comments on his X post to assure the spotlight did not kowtow to the entrepreneur who, in essence, serves as his talk series’ boss.

“You know me better than that,” he wrote to one user who said, “I see Don is kissing the ring already.”

“Oh I did,” he wrote to another who encouraged him to “make sure you ask the right questions!”

“I was hoping that you would be asking some hardcore questions. Doubtful with Elon Musk as your first guest,” wrote another concerned fan, to whom Lemon replied: “Hardcore questions were asked.”

Lemon first announced his content partnership with X in January, saying at the time, “I’ve heard you … and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer!”

“My new media company’s first project is ‘The Don lemon Show,’” the former CNN anchor continued. “It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening. And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world.”

X CEO Linda Yaccarino replied warmly to the announcement, writing, “We’ve been waiting for your return.”