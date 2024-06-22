Donald Trump lashed out against Bill Maher early Saturday morning, as well as his “Real Time” HBO show, which also featured former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Rep. Adam Kinzinger this week (along with Martin Short/Jiminy Glick).

“Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings-challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said that was funny (which is most of the time!), suffers from a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS,” the Republican candidate wrote on Truth Social. “Republicans should stop using him as a reference point, his show is dead!”

Among other topics, Maher, Cuomo and Kinzinger discussed Trump’s numerous legal challenges and his recent conviction on 34 felony charges in New York, which Maher called “the greatest fundraising bonanza ever.”

“He was lagging behind Biden, and now he’s pulled quite a bit ahead,” Maher explained of Trump’s recent fundraising success. “That trial was the greatest reason to send their checks for 5, 10, 25, whatever dollars to Donald Trump. Look, it’s a Hobson’s choice always with him, because he’s always guilty. It’s not like he’s not guilty of any of these crimes, but the repercussions might be worse.”

A Hobson’s choice, of course, is when your choices are either a bad choice on one hand or absolutely nothing on the other.

Of Trump’s hush money trial in New York, Maher added, “I don’t think they should have brought that one. It was just always going to look like a sex case, and people were just always going to look at it that way.”

Trump didn’t entirely dislike everything that was said in the episode. He shared a clip of one of Cuomo’s points from this discussion. He insisted that “if his name was not Donald Trump, and if he wasn’t running for president, from the former AG of New York, I’m telling you, that case would have never been brought.”

Cuomo served as attorney general before being elected governor.

“If they’d just heard the one about trying to overthrow the government of the United States!” Maher interjected to audience applause as both men agreed about that being the most important of the four trials facing Trump. “That’s the main thing — he tried to overthrow the government of the United States! And we’re never going— we’re not going to hear that.”

The Supreme Court has taken no further action since it heard oral arguments in Trump’s criminal trial for attempting to overthrow the government in April. The delay could result in a trial not taking place until after this year’s presidential election, or not at all if Trump wins in November. Kinzinger, however, emphasized that even with the Supreme Court waiting until near the end of its term to release a decision, there’s still time for the case to head to trial before the election.

You can watch the exchange with Maher, Cuomo and Kinzinger in the video above.