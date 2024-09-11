The Best ‘Concepts of a Plan’ Memes From Trump’s Debate Flub, From George R.R. Martin to Cousin Greg

Fyre Fest, “Seinfeld,” and the scrapped Dark Universe also came up in the social media pile-on

Donald Trump at the 2024 presidential debate against Kamala Harris
ABC

Presidential debates are breeding grounds for A+ meme content and Tuesday’s bout between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump gave us gold once again.

It was Trump this time who offered the meme gods a new sacrifice. When asked more than once whether or not the former president had a plan in place for health care he replied, “I have the concepts of a plan and you will be hearing more in the near future.”

This had viewers sprinting to X to post their own variations of the moment. Many called out people – both real and fictional – who famously stumbled through moments with no clear plan in place for the future but confidently none the less.

Some of the easy targets were fantasy author George R.R. Martin – whose sixth installment in the “Game of Thrones” series has been in the works for over a decade – Cousin Greg from “Succession, Dutch van der Lind from the “Red Dead Redemption 2” video game, and just about anyone facing life after college.

Here’s a collection of some of the best “concept of a plan” memes to come out of the debate.

