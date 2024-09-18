Trump Defends Diddy as ‘A Good Guy’ in Resurfaced ‘Apprentice’ Clip After Aubrey O’Day Indicates He’s the Opposite | Video

“This was definitely not the morning that you wanted to wake up feeling like P. Diddy,” Jimmy Kimmel said at the top of his monologue Wednesday night before breaking down the incarcerated music mogul’s litany of sex crime charges.

Running through the developing news, Kimmel said that while behind bars, “he’s getting his character references lined up” after being denied bail and deemed a flight risk.

The late night host then pulled up a video from the archives: former president and 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump defending that same music mogul as a “good guy” — even as his “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant, Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day, indicates otherwise.

Watch the full monologue below:

In the clip, the musician who was discovered by Diddy on his popular MTV franchise “Making the Band” begins selling herself to Trump as a perfection-oriented pro thanks to her time “working for Diddy.”

“Working for Diddy? I love Diddy,” Trump responds. “You know he’s a good friend of mine, he’s a good guy. Is he a good guy?”

“I don’t want to answer that question,” O’Day responds, visibly shrinking back.

“Well I think he’s a good guy,” Trump responds. “I’m going to stick up for him.”

Cutting back to the Kimmel studio, the host quipped: “To be fair, he also thinks Kim Jong Un is a good guy, so only the best people!”

Elsewhere in the monologue, Kimmel kept the Diddy jokes coming — in varying degrees of fine and poor taste. Following his indictment on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, Kimmel played a clip of the press briefing that revealed over 1,000 bottles of lubricant were found at his residences, purportedly for Diddy’s sex parties that he coined as “freak-offs.”

“More than 1,000 bottles of lubricant? They won’t be able to keep him behind bars, he’s going to slip right out!” Kimmel joked. “I mean, what a trip to CVS that is.”

O’Day, meanwhile, responded to Diddy’s arrest in New York on Monday, writing on X, “The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.