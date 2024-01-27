A judge has ordered Donald Trump to pay columnist E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defaming her. Analyst and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman said the verdict is a clear sign that Trump can be “constrained.”

During an appearance Friday on MSNBC, Litman weighed in with his thoughts about the case’s result and how it will likely impact the former president’s financial well-being, as well as his boastful ego.

“It’s an emphatic victory, but it’s not a stratospheric one,” Litman said, adding that he felt that the jury was “prudent” in its award. “It really does hurt, and his liquidity — can he even post that bond?”

He followed by praising the judge in the case.

“I’d like to say that the MVP here, next to Carroll here, is Judge [Lewis] Kaplan,” Litman opined. “He showed that Trump can, in fact, be constrained, can be kept from his antics, and what accountability ultimately means for Trump is not being able to proclaim victory.”

The multimillion dollar verdict against Trump comes as a the result of him defaming Carroll in 2019 after she went public with her sexual abuse allegations against Trump. She had stated that he raped her in a dressing room at a department store in 1996.

The $83.3 million is on top of the $5 million Trump already has to pay Carroll from a separate trial, in which a jury decided in May 2023 that he did in fact sexually assault Carroll and repeatedly mocked and denied Carroll’s accusations. In one instance, Trump referred to Carroll’s actions against him as a “con job.”

The results of the verdict will make an example out of Trump, Litman said, and be a detriment to him going forward. Litman noted that in recent attacks, he talked about President Joe Biden and others, but did not mention Carroll.

“My best bet is he’s done with that and that will be a sign that’s he’s lost, been held accountable, and in the most important way, his tail is between his legs, where it deserves to be,” Litman said. “It’s very significant jury verdict and a very important performance by Judge Kaplan for judges to emulate going forward.”