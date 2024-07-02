Donald Trump Felony Sentencing Pushed to September – If ‘Still Necessary’ After SCOTUS Immunity Decision

The sentencing of Donald Trump for felony business fraud has been pushed to September – if that’s “still necessary” following the Supreme Court decision regarding presidential immunity, the Manhattan judge who heard the Stormy Daniels hush money trial wrote Tuesday.

The decision means Trump will not have been yet sentenced as he heads to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicks off July 15. Trump was scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

“The Court’s decision will be rendered off-calendar on Sept. 6, 2024, and the matter is adjourned to Sept. 18,” Judge Juan Merchan wrote. “For the imposition of sentence, if such is still necessary, or other proceedings.”

Merchan’s “still necessary” comment is a clear reference to the Monday ruling from the Supreme Court, which had been asked to consider whether the U.S. president has immunity from prosecution when operating in an official capacity. Voting 6-3 with vehement dissent, the high court suggested that it is so – and kicked the definition of what is “official” back down to the lower court for further consideration.

Trump’s legal team indicates that it will use the Supreme Court decision to argue to set aside the 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors chose not to oppose their request to delay the sentencing, though they disagreed that the motion had merit.

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” host was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover a hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.