Donald Trump Unleashes All Caps Truth Social Tirade: ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’

Donald Trump greeted Sunday morning by unleashing a series of all caps rants about Taylor Swift, the New York Times and his favorite target of all, rival Kamala Harris. In one message posted on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Trump’s message caused “I HATE DONALD TRUMP” to trend on X despite being posted on a completely different social network and prompted numerous reactions. Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, who’s frequently noted his wife Emily’s status as a devoted Swiftie, referenced a Swift song and tweeted in response, “Smallest man who ever lived.”

Smallest man who ever lived pic.twitter.com/kxnD8kp5jn — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 15, 2024

Flavor Flav also chimed in and noted, “I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT!!”

I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT,!! — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) September 15, 2024

The Harris-Walz campaign responded via a release titled “Trump’s Bad Week (Taylor’s Version).” The campaign wrote in part, “We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s bad week has him Down Bad.”

“Mr. Not-at-all-Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems, and spending exactly none of his time addressing the issues facing the American people.”

“His rambling, yelling, and constant conspiracy theories have many asking if The Man is ‘too emotional’ to be president.”

“Call it What You Want, but it’s Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

After citing numerous examples of tough moments for Trump this week, the statement from a Harris spokesperson continued to mix Harris/Democratic talking points with Swift references: “Donald Trump’s week of whining and spouting conspiracy theories has voters on both sides of the aisle ready to Forget That He Existed. The American people want to be Out of the Woods of the chaos and division of the Trump era, leave behind the Blank Space of Trump’s broken promises, and Begin Again by electing Vice President Harris to ensure America’s future of opportunity is Long Lived.”

The statement concluded, “Voters know All Too Well how dangerous Trump and his Project 2025 agenda will be if he wins. This November, we can make sure this is The Last Time we have to deal with his End Game of jacking up taxes on the middle class and ripping away Americans’ freedoms. Together, we can turn the page on the Trump Era and write a new chapter where all Americans Breathe easy knowing we have strong, steady leadership at the helm. We can make sure The Story of Us is one of progress — and show Donald Trump we are not going Back to December of 2020. Like ever.”

Trump also turned his ire toward the New York Times, which he used his favorite nickname for, describing them as “failing.” Data published by Statista appears to indicate the Times has seen steady growth in terms of subscriptions, particularly in paid digital-only subscribers, a number that crossed 10 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Trump found time this weekend morning to throw in another jab about “Comrade Kamala” and taxes. He wrote, “All rich, job creating people, that support Comrade Kamala Harris, you are STUPID. She is seeking an UNREALIZED TAX ON CAPITAL GAINS. If this tax actually gets enacted, it guarantees that we will have a 1929 style Depression. Perhaps even the thought of it would lead to calamity – But at least appraisers and accountants would do well!”

Harris’ plan to tax unrealized tax gains is unlikely to pass Congress, and as Mother Jones reported this month, even if it does, it will only impact people who have an extra $100 million lying around. Previous efforts to enact similar plans have also been pushed by President Joe Biden, Rep. Barbara Lee and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden and Bernie Sanders.

It’s unclear what sparked Trump’s disdain for Swift in particular, though it’s likely her endorsement of the Harris-Walz campaign and the subsequent fivefold increase in voter registration this week — and those voters driven to register based off her social media post seem unlikely to be voting for Trump.