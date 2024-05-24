Former president and GOP nominee Donald Trump floated a list of four names for his running mate during a post-rally interview in the Bronx on Thursday, hinting that his choice would likely be made public come the Republican National Convention.

During a post-rally interview in the Bronx, with News 12 New Jersey’s Tara Rosenblum, the former president had kind words for Nikki Haley after she said she would be voting for Trump come November.

Rosenblum mentioned Haley’s comments in the Trump interview saying, “I’m sure those were welcome remarks for you but it also left a lot of people wondering is there room for her on your team or better yet your ticket?”

“I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas the same thoughts,” Trump replied. “I appreciated what she said. You know we had a nasty campaign but she’s a very capable person and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form.”

Rosenblum then encouraged Trump to make some news and announced his VP candidate shortlist, saying “If not Nikki then who?”

“Well we have many I don’t want to do that,” Trump said – then listed Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, JD Vance, and Elise Stefanik as GOP politicians “doing a fantastic job.”

“I could go on for quite a long time. We have many people that would do a really fantastic job,” Trump added.

Rosenblum then asked about the timeline for his VP announcement, which Trump signaled would likely come during the GOP Convention this summer.

Watch the exchange in the video clip above.