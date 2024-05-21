MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” slammed the Trump campaign for reposting a supporter’s video that included a reference to a “Unified Reich,” saying that Americans are “quietly, numbly, sleepwalking towards authoritarianism.”

Trump’s Truth Social account reposted the video Monday that flashed several newspaper headlines, including one referring to a “Unified Reich” as a result of a hypothetical 2024 Trump victory.

The campaign’s initial response was to argue that it was not an official video, “created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski added, “But the Biden/Harris campaign isn’t buying it,” referring to a statement arguing that Trump means what he said and intends to “rule as a dictator.”

Then the “Morning Joe” team was alerted that the post was taken down from Trump’s Truth Social account. Co-host Joe Scarborough chimed in saying that the Trump campaign initially attempted to “explain it away.”

“If we go back and search through the ancient mists of history, back to 2015,” Scarborough continued, “This is the sort of thing that if any politician, any candidate, any presidential nominee especially, had ‘Unified Reich’ on something that the campaign reposted, the sound you would hear would be brakes screeching to a halt.”

“There would be controversy, people talking about it for a week, and people would be fired,” Scarborough added. “Here, it’s like a yawn.”

Scarborough expressed concern that there are voters who “don’t care that there is a candidate out there who talks about being a dictator from day one.”

“We have people that are quietly, numbly, sleepwalking towards authoritarianism, and they’re perfectly fine with it,” Scarborough said.