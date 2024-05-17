‘Morning Joe’ Condemns Furious MTG vs. AOC Fight on Capitol Hill: ‘Disturbing’ and ‘Disgusting’ | Video 

“We have absolutely nothing to add. It just speaks for itself,” co-host Joe Scarborough says

“Morning Joe” was “disgusted” by a late-night House Oversight hearing that turned chaotic as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez began hurling personal insults and smack-talk.

“This too is disturbing,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said as she explained that the hearing was originally an attempt to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress after he refused to hand over audio recordings of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

The MSNBC show played a video package detailing the contentious hearing, which kicked off with Greene insulting Crockett, saying “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Ocasio-Cortez then came to Crockett’s defense, calling Greene’s comment “absolutely unacceptable.”

“Are your feelings hurt?” Greene shot back. 

“Baby girl, don’t even play,” replied Ocasio-Cortez. 

Crockett eventually hit back at Greene – if obliquely – saying to the committee chair who had just moved to strike those words: “Just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond, bad-built butch body … .”

After the video concluded, the “Morning Joe” team was lost for words. 

“We have absolutely nothing to add,” Joe Scarborough said. “It just speaks for itself.”

“It’s so disgusting, so sad,” Scarborough continued. 

The co-host added, “If you want to know what you can do to make a difference, you can figure out how to stop gerrymandering in your state, because somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene has nothing to worry about.”

“She cast her insult out there,” Scarborough said. “Thirty, forty years ago before we had computerized gerrymandered districts, there’s no way she would have been elected.”

