‘Dragon Ball Daima’ to Stream on Crunchyroll in October

After a long wait, the highly anticipated “Dragon Ball Daima” is set to land on anime streamer Crunchyroll next month. The news comes in celebration of the 40th anniversary of late “Dragon Ball” creator Akira Toriyama’s original manga, which launched the popular anime franchise.

The series, which likely stands as Toriyama’s final original work after his death in March, was first announced at the Dragon Ball Special Panel during New York Comic Con 2023. “Daima” will be available to stream with subtitles beginning Oct. 11 in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India and Southeast Asia, followed by new weekly subtitled episodes that will simulcast with the Japanese TV broadcast.

“Dragon Ball Daima” is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima (key animator, “Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge”) and Aya Komaki (series director, “One Piece”) together with series composition and scenario by Yuko Kakihara and animation character design by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru. Toei Animation produced the series, with Toriyama working on both the story and character designs.

Here’s Crunchyroll’s synopsis of the series: “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. What sort of adventure awaits Goku, Supreme Kai and the new characters Glorio and Panzy in this unknown world, the Demon Realm?”

“Dragon Ball Daima” is now the sixth series to be added to the “Dragon Ball” universe, joining “Dragon Ball,” “Dragon Ball Z,” “Dragon Ball GT,” “Dragon Ball Z Kai” and “Dragon Ball Super.”

Toriyama, the beloved manga artist and character designer, died at age 68 earlier this year on March 1. His cause of death was listed as acute subdural hematoma, which occurs when blood collects between the skull and the brain. The news of his death was shared in a statement from manga and design production company Bird Studio, as well as Capsule Corporation Tokyo.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age 68,” the statement read. “It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to come. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world.”

One of them you’ll get to see when “Dragon Ball Daima” premieres Oct. 11 on Crunchyroll.