Though capes and cowls have dominated the box office for more than two decades, the power of the superhero genre may finally be plateauing. As such, Hollywood is in search of new live-action franchises that can resonate with audiences across the world. So why not take another crack at a live-action “Dragon Ball” movie?

“Dragon Ball: Evolution,” the 2009 live-action adaptation of the famous manga and anime series, was a critically reviled box office flop. Understandably, that would give any major studio pause before jumping back into the world of Super Saiyans. Yet the franchise’s on-screen animated entries remain quite popular to this day, underscoring untapped audience enthusiasm.