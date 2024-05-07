Former “Sopranos” star Drea de Matteo appeared on Fox News on Monday to blast “super rich celebrities” who support President Joe Biden. Asked if she thought Hollywood — including George Clooney and “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill — was helping or hurting Biden’s chances of reelection, de Matteo said that those celebrities are “tone-deaf.”

“If America wants to listen to a bunch of super rich celebrities that are not affected by not being able to buy food for their families, gas, all of the trouble this country has gotten in by putting America last, I don’t understand how to listen to Americans who are tone-deaf,” said the actress, who now makes her living from OnlyFans, the content creator platform best known for its sexual content.

Earhardt opined, “If you’re a working-class American and you are going to the grocery store or you’re trying to fill up your gas tank, are you going to say, ‘Oh, Michael Douglas is voting for [Biden].’ Or ‘George Clooney is voting for him, because they’re so relatable to us working-class people.’”

“I challenge every tried-and-true punk-rock liberal hippie to stand up and say, ‘This is B.S.’ And not vote red or blue, but vote for who’s right for the job right now to get out of all this trouble,” she told “Fox and Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt.

De Matteo, who is adamantly against COVID vaccines, said that Biden “forgot about [our democracy] when they mandated [COVID vaccines] for frontline workers and all kinds of heroes that were all over the news during the pandemic.”

She added, “I had opportunity to start a company, but what about military and nurses and doctors and pilots that had to step down because they were ‘pro-choice’ about their ‘body sovereignty’?”

De Matteo went on to say, “This president still hasn’t spoken about how many people still can’t work” due to being against COVID vaccinations.

The actress played Adriana La Cerva on the hit HBO show “The Sopranos,” the girlfriend of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli). Her character was killed by the mob after becoming an FBI informant. She also played Matt LeBlanc’s sister on the short-lived “Friends” spinoff “Joey,” was part of the Jennifer Lopez police drama “Shades of Blue” and had a significant role on “Sons of Anarchy.” She’s previously appeared on Fox News’ comedy panel show “Gutfeld.”

