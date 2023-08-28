‘The Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Launches OnlyFans Page for $15 per Month

Drea de Matteo has joined OnlyFans. The “Sopranos” star announced her debut on the platform earlier this week by sharing a photo of herself wearing only a pair of boots. Her bio includes a reference to the series, though she jokingly wrote/avoided copyright infringement by writing, “The Sopornos.” De Matteo starred in the first five seasons of the series.

The actress made a joke about joining OnlyFans in September 2022 when she shared a video to Instagram and captioned it, “👁♥️🦒👽BDB3✨✨ Only Fans page coming soon 😂🤡jk On my back cuz @uvways hid my cherry red walker 🍒😂🖕🏽💄.”

De Matteo hasn’t elaborated on her decision to join the website. In a 2021 interview with NME, she admitted that she should have “maximized” on her “Sopranos” role more.

To illustrate that point, de Matteo explained that she wasn’t sure that joining the Matt LeBlanc-helmed “Friends” spin-off “Joey” was the best decision. But still, as she put it, “Looking back, I think: ‘Silly girl, you had a talent for that. You should have maximized on that accent, being from Queens, being a New Yorker.’ But instead I wanted to work against it and it didn’t work in my favor.”

De Matteo has continued to work steadily since her departure from “The Sopranos,” though perhaps no role has come close to matching the notoriety that she gained as Adriana La Cerva, the girlfriend and eventual fiancée of Tony Soprano’s mentee, Christopher Moltisanti.

In July she joined the cast of the Vince Vaughn-led film “Nonnas.” The movie is based on the real story of Joe Scaravella, who opened the Staten Island restaurant Enoteca Maria after his mother’s death. The restaurant is entirely staffed by “grandmothers from every country across the globe” who are “hired as chefs to cook the recipes handed down to them that they cook at home for their families, that make up the fabric of the culture they were born and raised in.”

In addition to Vaughn and de Matteo, the film also stars Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Linda Cardellini, Joe Manganiello and Michael Rispoli.

De Matteo isn’t the only celebrity who has launched an OnlyFans account in recent years. Others include Cardi B (who made a purported $9 million a month), Amber Rose, Shanna Moakler and Larsa Pippen.