“Sopranos” star Drea de Matteo launched an OnlyFans page in August 2023. The actress has stayed active on the platform ever since, and in an interview with the New York Post, she admitted that she was able to pay her mortgage “in five minutes” after doing so.

“I kept putting more pictures up. I was like, holy s–t. In five minutes, I was able to pay back Compass Real Estate who kept the sale of my house,” she said.

“I did it, but I didn’t want to do it,” she continued. “I got a lot of heat for doing it and it went f–king viral and people went nuts.”

De Matteo also explained that the time period during which she joined OnlyFans was a financially insecure one for her.

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly,” she said. “I wanted to try and sell it before they took it.”

On top of that, she had been taking care of her mother, who suffered from dementia, and “had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up.”

The actress originally planned to host a podcast with her husband Michael Devin on the platform. “I mean, the original premise to open the OnlyFans was Robbie and I were gonna do a podcast on there that was controversial. We wanted to put it behind a paywall to not be destroyed in the media for it.”

“That was what it was going to be originally, you know, like with him rubbing my feet because you have to add a little something for OnlyFans in there,” de Matteo continued. But she soon found that she liked posting more revealing — and money-getting — photos.

“It feels good to see those photos,” she added. “They might be touched up here and there, but the truth is they videotape me going live when we do the photo shoot so fans can see the photo shoot happening in real time.”

De Matteo first joked about joining OnlyFans on Instagram in 2022. She followed through in August 2023, when she shared a photo of herself wearing only boots and joked about “The Sopornos.”