Drew Afualo is coming back to the people. The TikTok sensation, hit podcast host, women’s rights advocate and freshly minted author (“Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve” hits bookshelves July 30) set her new comedy tour Monday with 21 dates across the U.S., TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Kicking off in New York City at Gramercy Theatre the day of the book’s release, Afualo described the engagement as a fusion of book tour-meets-comedy tour-meets-live podcast taping for her “Two Idiot Girls” comedy project with sister Deison.

“The things you can always count on for any live show I do are a silly goose time and laughter,” Afualo, who boasts 7.9 million followers on TikTok and 1 million on Instagram, told TheWrap. “My favorite aspect of my content that this show encompasses, besides empowering people, is getting a chance to make them laugh. Both aspects will be prioritized in every show!”

Patreon subscribers to “Two Idiot Girls” get exclusive presale access for the tour beginning Monday, while VIP tickets become available Tuesday and general sale tickets open Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Known for hilariously taking down misogynistic men and empowering women everywhere with heart-strong self-love, Afualo has been dubbed “The Internet’s Crusader for Women” — and “Loud” follows in-step with that mission. A “manual for fearlessly confident living,” the summer release is part memoir, part life roadmap and part laugh-out-loud manifesto. It helps, too, that “Loud” comes with an endorsement from Questlove, the Grammy-winning musician, Oscar-winning documentarian and New York Times bestselling author of “Creative Quest” and the upcoming “Hip-Hop Is History.”

Afualo told TheWrap that the “most gratifying” part of writing “Loud” was “getting to immortalize my words in print forever, something I never thought I would get to do.”

“What I hope resonates with my fans the most is all the ideology behind loving yourself unconditionally and unabashedly,” she said. “I hope they hold onto that so they can give themselves all the love and respect they deserve in this life!”

As far as having Questlove in her corner, the multi-hyphenate comedian added that his involvement “has been such an amazing and surreal experience.”

After wrapping her “Loud”/”Two Idiot Girls” summer tour on Aug. 25 in Phoenix, Afualo will then hit the road in November to open for another comedy heavyweight: Whitney Cummings. But first, it’s her name on the marquee.

Catch all the dates for Afualo’s summer tour below, and learn more about “Loud” and the upcoming engagements here.

July 30 – New York City, NY – Gramercy Theatre

July 31 – Boston, MA – Armory

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

August 2 – Washington, D.C. – Miracle Theatre

August 3 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum – Small Theatre

August 4 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall

August 6 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

August 7 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

August 8 – Orlando, FL – Beacham

August 9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

August 10 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre

August 13 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

August 14 – Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live

August 15 – Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre

August 17 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theatre

August 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

August 20 – Seattle, WA – Washington Hall

August 21 – Portland, OR – Aladdin

August 23 – San Jose, CA – Montgomery

August 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theatre

August 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater