Drew Carey Says It’s ‘Not Unusual’ for ‘Price Is Right’ Contestants to Come on Down While High or Drunk

Drew Carey shared that it’s “not unusual” for contestants to show up to set with a little liquid courage — or sometimes something stronger — in their system before they come on down to play.

“It happens here all the time,” the “Price Is Right” host said. “They’ll have a gummy or I’ll smell alcohol on their breath. Not unusual.”

In a Monday interview with TV Insider, Carey recalled some of the strangest and funniest experiences he has had with contestants over his 17 years as a game show host. Including one time where a contestant took mushrooms and introduced himself to the host as a “skateboarding rabbi.”

“There was a guy here that was tripping on mushrooms. He came with a bunch of friends. He was a sketch [comedy] guy. I found out later when I went to UCB [sketch improv theater, United Citizens Brigade] to hang out and they were like, ‘Did you see that guy who claimed to be a skateboarding rabbi?’ I asked him what he did for a living. And he goes, ‘I’m a skateboarding rabbi.’ He didn’t think he was going to get picked, and he totally tripped,” Carey said.

The skateboarding rabbi himself, more formally known as Josh Androsky, later admitted that not only was he on mushrooms, but he was also very drunk. It is likely that he may not have remembered the entirety of his experience, but he certainly was not ashamed of it.

After going on the show 12 years ago, Androsky decided to upload the footage to YouTube. He paired the video with the caption “Hi. I’m an idiot and I took mushrooms, got drunk, then went on ‘The Price Is Right’ and lied to Drew Carey’s melting face. (HE COULD NOT HAVE BEEN NICER).”

