One of the most pleasant surprises in this year’s Oscar nominations was “Drive My Car,” the critical darling Japanese-language film, earning four nods including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. But almost immediately, those trying to find out where to see the three-hour drama were met with the reality that it’s only playing in select theaters.

However, just in time for the Oscars on March 27, “Drive My Car” is getting a streaming release next month on HBO Max. The service revealed Monday that “Drive My Car” will be streaming on HBO Max starting March 2, as a result of WarnerMedia OneFifty acquiring the drama for streaming.

Directed and co-written by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car” is based on the short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami and follows a widowed actor/director (Hidetoshi Nishijima) as he makes a multilingual production of “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima while also dealing with the sudden death of his wife. Throughout the production, he’s chauffeured by a young woman (Toko Miura), and the two strike up an unlikely friendship as they seek to unpack the mysteries that his wife left behind.

“As WarnerMedia’s ‘artist studio where innovation happens,’ OneFifty has built a track record of identifying incredible artists whose vision we believe in, and acquiring their extraordinary, groundbreaking content.‘Drive My Car’ is no exception. It is a beautiful masterpiece – a subtle but haunting work of artistic vision and innovation by a talented filmmaker and creative team” said Axel Caballero, Head of WarnerMedia OneFifty.

A Sideshow and Janus Films release, “Drive My Car” is the first Japanese film ever to be nominated for Best Picture, and in addition to the aforementioned nominations, it’s also up for Best International Feature.

It joins fellow Best Picture nominee “Nightmare Alley” on HBO Max, and Steven Spielberg’s Best Picture-nominated “West Side Story” is also due to premiere on the streaming service on March 2.

WarnerMedia OneFifty’s acquisition of “Drive My Car” joins a catalogue of critically acclaimed content, including this year’s NAACP Image Award-nominated live action short film “When the Sun Sets,” 2022 Spirit Awards nominated film “This Is Not a War Story,” 2021 Oscar-nominated short “White Eye,” and Sundance Sloan Winner “Son of Monarchs,” among other groundbreaking content.

Negotiations for “Drive My Car” were finalized by Leslie Cohen, SVP of Content Acquisitions for HBO/HBO Max with Chris Grunden, also SVP of Content Acquisitions for HBO/HBO Max.

The news was first reported by Deadline.