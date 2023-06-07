America’s favorite family is back — and with even more horseplay this time around.

“Duck Family Treasure,” which features members of the beloved “Duck Dynasty” Robertson family, will return for its sophomore season on June 11 on streamer Fox Nation as the family deepens their search for undiscovered riches alongside Jase and Jep Robertson’s Uncle Si and treasure hunter Murry Crowe. One of the new episodes will also debut on Fox News Channel at 10 p.m. on the same day.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, Murray, Jase and Jep Robertson make their way to a llama farm, which throws the men completely out of their element.

As Murray drives the crew to their next destination — which appears to have a pack of llamas — Jase is immediately puzzled by the creatures when he exclaims, “they got a bunch of camels.”

“They got baby camels,” he says confidently, while Murray points out the obvious, saying, “I don’t think those are camels, guys.”

“Are they dangerous?” Jase asks, which leaves Murray stumped as he responds, “I don’t know.”

At the farm, the llamas’ eyes are stirring up some suspicion as Jase notes, “They got big eyes, don’t they?”

“Reach ahold to them, Murray,” Jase tells the treasure hunter, whose pet quickly disrupts the llamas. Naturally, when asked what touching them feels like, Murray responds “death.”

While Jeb withheld his fear in front of his family, he admits his anxiety surrounding the creatures in a private confession.

“Honestly, I’m kinda scared,” Jeb says in his confessional. “I don’t like animals [if] I don’t know what they are … I like to identify and then know if I should run, or shoot or whatever.”

You can watch the full clip above.

“Duck Family Treasure” Season 2 debuts June 11 on streaming platform Fox Nation. Fox News Channel will air an episode from the reality series’ new season at 10 p.m. on June 11.