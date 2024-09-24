Denis Villeneuve to Receive Director Tribute Prize at Gotham Awards

Denis Villeneuve will receive the Director Tribute at the 34th Gotham Awards, in recognition of “Dune: Part Two.”

The ceremony will take place live and in person on Dec. 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The prize celebrates visionary filmmakers “responsible for bringing some of audiences’ most beloved films to life,” according to the statement released by the Gotham Awards.

“Denis Villeneuve has masterfully adapted Frank Herbert’s classic, first with 2021’s ‘Dune’ and now with ‘Dune: Part Two,’ creating a visually stunning and narratively complex conclusion to this tale in a manner that has captivated everyone from critics to audiences to devoted fans,” executive director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp said in a statement. “The Gotham is honored to present Villeneuve — a visionary who has redefined the genre for modern audiences — with The Director Tribute. This recognition celebrates not only his recent accomplishments but also his remarkable journey as a filmmaker, which began nearly 30 years ago and has included such early classics as ‘Incendies,’ a project we were proud to support through our IFP Week program in partnership with Telefilm Canada.”

“Dune: Part Two,” once again starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, was released in March and has grossed $711 million worldwide. It continues the story from Herbert’s sci-fi novel about the rise to power of Paul Atreides, the character played by Chalamet. In 2022, “Dune” won six Oscars: cinematography, production design, film editing, sound, original score and visual effects.

The Gotham Awards recognizes “visionary talent” in filmmaking from around the world, as well as television. Last year, Celine Song’s “Past Lives” won the top film prize. Other winners included “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Four Daughters.”