Who Plays the Sexy Snowman in ‘Hot Frosty’?

“Hot Frosty” has come to life on Netflix, and yes, you’ve definitely swooned over him before. But, if you’re having trouble placing him, don’t worry, we got you.

Now streaming, the movie follows Kathy (Lacey Chabert) and Jack (Dustin Milligan) as they fall in love in a little town called Hope Springs (fitting for a Christmas movie, right?). The thing is, Jack is a snowman. Yes, actually. He comes to life after Kathy unwittingly gives him a magic scarf, and he spends the rest of the movie wooing her while also trying desperately not to melt.

And he’s pretty good at that wooing. That’s because, as we mentioned above, he’s played by Dustin Milligan.

Odds are, you’ll most immediately recognize the actor as Ted Mullens, from “Schitt’s Creek.” He was a local veterinarian that Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) quickly fell for in town. So obviously, he’s not exactly a stranger to being the sweet one.

You might also recognize him as the charming Dennis from Prime Video’s “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” where he starred opposite Kristen Bell. He played a similar character there too, in that he was simply a pure golden retriever soul (no, not literally, in this case).

Milligan also starred in the Lifetime Christmas movie “Love at the Christmas Table,” as well as “Rutherford Falls,” “Mack & Rita,” and had a small role in “A Simple Favor” and more.

“Hot Frosty” is now streaming on Netflix.