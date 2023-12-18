‘Elf’ North Pole Workshop Launches on Roblox

This holiday season, fans of the 2003 Christmas film “Elf” can experience the North Pole for themselves through a new Roblox world, the “Elf North Pole Workshop.”

Developed by gaming studios Fairview Portals and Supersocial in partnership with Warner Bros., the virtual experience celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Will Ferrell comedy.

The immersive 3D environment, launched today, allows Roblox users to transform into elf workers at Santa’s village workshop. Players can choose jobs like Wish Taker, Toy Maker and Gift Wrapper, with progress through teamwork activities rewarded through digital prizes.

“’Elf’ has become a holiday classic over the last two decades, and we are excited for the opportunity to expand the magical world Fairview Portals created in collaboration with Supersocial into the hugely popular Roblox platform,” said Ricky Tydus, SVP of Creative Strategy & Film Operations Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, in a statement to TheWrap.

“This project was a labor of love and an exciting journey for the Supersocial team that captures the whimsy and joy of the holiday season,” added Yonatan Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO of Supersocial. “We set out to deliver an immersive and visually stunning experience for players, honoring our commitment to pushing the boundaries of interactive entertainment.”

The launch goes beyond aesthetics, promising returning players new story surprises. Upcoming feature expansions are slated to keep the virtual Christmas cheer going year-round.

To experience the magic of the holidays through the eyes of “Elf North Pole Workshop,” immerse yourself into Roblox here.