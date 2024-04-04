Elizabeth Hurley may not have had an exceedingly long run on “Gossip Girl,” but it was certainly a memorable one. And, as it turns out, her young son helped out the rest of the cast on set during that time — particularly Blake Lively.

Hurley and her son Damian stopped by “The View” on Thursday morning in support of their new film “Strictly Confidential,” in which Elizabeth stars and Damian directs. Naturally, given the British actress’ long career, the ABC hosts were curious if being on set with his mother helped guide Damian toward directing.

The duo felt certain that it had and noted that being together on the set of “Gossip Girl” was especially formative.

“When he came onto ‘Gossip Girl,’ his eyes, they were just like saucers,” Elizabeth said. “And he was just like, ‘This is my world.’”

According to the young director, he found himself attached to series star Blake Lively, who played Serena Van der Woodsen.

“I’d learn all her lines and I’d hide on set with her and whisper them if she forgot them,” Damian said. “It was just, honestly, it was the best environment in the world for a young creative to grow up in.”

For those unfamiliar, Elizabeth starred in 14 episodes of the CW series, playing Diana Payne. She and Chace Crawford’s character Nate Archibald had a tumultuous affair in Season 5.

Damian added that, beyond “Gossip Girl,” he was “such a sponge” on every set he was able to be on with his mother.

Mother-son duo @ElizabethHurley and Damian Hurley discuss working together in their new film 'Strictly Confidential'!



"With Damian behind the camera, I felt really safe," Elizabeth tells #TheView. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ksWdxsmO5F — The View (@TheView) April 4, 2024

You can watch the Hurleys’ full appearance on “The View” in the video, above.