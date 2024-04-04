Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Reveals He Hid on ‘Gossip Girl’ Set and Fed Blake Lively Her Lines if She Forgot | Video

The British actress starred on the CW show as Diana Payne

the-view-elizabeth-damian-hurley
The View

Elizabeth Hurley may not have had an exceedingly long run on “Gossip Girl,” but it was certainly a memorable one. And, as it turns out, her young son helped out the rest of the cast on set during that time — particularly Blake Lively.

Hurley and her son Damian stopped by “The View” on Thursday morning in support of their new film “Strictly Confidential,” in which Elizabeth stars and Damian directs. Naturally, given the British actress’ long career, the ABC hosts were curious if being on set with his mother helped guide Damian toward directing.

The duo felt certain that it had and noted that being together on the set of “Gossip Girl” was especially formative.

“When he came onto ‘Gossip Girl,’ his eyes, they were just like saucers,” Elizabeth said. “And he was just like, ‘This is my world.’”

view-joy-behar
Read Next
'The View': Joy Behar Jokingly Asks Jesse Eisenberg if Mark Zuckerberg Is a Robot

According to the young director, he found himself attached to series star Blake Lively, who played Serena Van der Woodsen.

“I’d learn all her lines and I’d hide on set with her and whisper them if she forgot them,” Damian said. “It was just, honestly, it was the best environment in the world for a young creative to grow up in.”

For those unfamiliar, Elizabeth starred in 14 episodes of the CW series, playing Diana Payne. She and Chace Crawford’s character Nate Archibald had a tumultuous affair in Season 5.

Damian added that, beyond “Gossip Girl,” he was “such a sponge” on every set he was able to be on with his mother.

You can watch the Hurleys’ full appearance on “The View” in the video, above.

the-view-alyssa-cecily-strong
Read Next
'The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Asks Cecily Strong to 'Please Play Me' on 'SNL'

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.