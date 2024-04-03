One of Jesse Eisenberg’s most well-known and beloved roles came thanks to “The Social Network,” in which he starred as Facebook (aka Meta) creator Mark Zuckerberg. So, on Wednesday morning, “The View” host Joy Behar took a moment to ask the actor to confirm that the tech figure isn’t actually a robot.

For the record, this wasn’t just something Behar was wondering that she asked out of the blue. It actually came up because cohost Sunny Hostin pointed out to Eisenberg that David Fincher, who directed the film, has previously admitted that he and Aaron Sorkin, the film’s screenwriter, have discussed a possible sequel.

The ABC host joked that she’s always “looking for tea,” and promptly asked Eisenberg if he’d be open to playing Zuckerberg again. However, the actor had no information on the idea, and really, he doubts it himself.

“I don’t know anything,” he said. “They typically don’t do sequels to movies that, you know, don’t have robots or explosions in them, so I can’t imagine there’d be a sequel to this.”

At that, Behar chimed in. “Are you saying Mark Zuckerberg is not a robot?” she fired back immediately.

The punchline earned a solid laugh from the audience, and a bit of shock and respect from Eisenberg himself, who said Behar’s joke was “the best response you could’ve given me.”

For what it’s worth, though, in the conversations Fincher had about a possible sequel to the 2010 film, he noted that it would be “a can of worms.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.