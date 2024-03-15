As conspiracy theories continue to swirl around Kate Middleton’s whereabouts, “The View” host Joy Behar decided to ask for help on Friday – and turned to Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo.

During her appearance on the show, Caputo brought hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro to tears, after giving each of them a reading, and seemingly communicating with some of their closest departed relatives. Even just rewatching the reading during the show, the women began crying again, thanking Caputo.

Behar compared Caputo to Barbara Walters, saying the original host of “The View” was well-known for making people cry. But Behar was also curious about the extent of Caputo’s abilities.

“Can you locate people too?” Behar asked. “You know, like when they send a sign?”

At that, Navarro chimed in asking who Behar could possibly want to locate.

“Well, for one thing, Kate Middleton,” she shot back, earning a huge laugh from the audience.

Indeed, the hosts of “The View” are deeply invested in the Princess of Wales’ health and whereabouts, and have gotten sucked into the conspiracies. Well, all except for Whoopi Goldberg, who went off on the theorists out there earlier this week.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.