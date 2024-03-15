Don Lemon announced this week that his upcoming show, set to air entirely on X, was dropped before its premiere, and the hosts of “The View” aren’t shocked at all. In fact, they even gave Lemon a bit of an “I Told You So” during his Friday appearance.

“Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform,” Lemon wrote in a statement Wednesday morning. “He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday.”

The interview, which Lemon teased Tuesday would spotlight Musk “like you’ve never seen him before,” will remain the premiere episode of “The Don Lemon Show,” according to the statement. It will premiere Monday, March 18, on YouTube, podcast platforms and X.

But, given that Lemon pressed Musk on certain topics, the hosts of “The View” weren’t surpised.

“Everyone knows how controversial Musk is, so I have to ask you,” Joy Behar started. “Didn’t you know this was going to end badly? He’s, you know, Musk is not really … you know.”

Lemon chuckled at that, but maintained that he went into this deal “with my eyes open” and good intentions. By his logic, the social media platform was too big an opportunity to pass up, in terms of audience. But, host Ana Navarro reminded him that he was warned.

“You did it, even though a lot of your friends told you you were crazy,” Navarro said pointedly.

When Lemon replied, “Like you,” she thanked him for the acknowledgement, and Lemon also admitted Sunny Hostin said something similar.

“I did too!” Hostin confirmed cheerfully, taking a dramatic sip from her mug.

.@DonLemon speaks out after his partnership for his new show with X was canceled following his interview with Elon Musk: "I went into it with the best of intentions."



"I'm an independent and believe in free speech… I took them at their word — they courted me for months." pic.twitter.com/B1U5rXh1eP — The View (@TheView) March 15, 2024

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.