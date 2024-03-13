After lambasting the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton on Wednesday morning, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg decided to perpetuate one of her own — but about Donald Trump. The ABC host suggested that he’s been replaced by AI.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the women first discussed their take on everything happening with Middleton, but Whoopi admitted the conspiracy theories about her location and health are beginning to irritate her. So, they moved on, and in the next segment, poked fun at Kristi Noem’s infomercial for a dentist in an entirely different state than her own.

As the discussion drew to a close, host Joy Behar suggested that Ron DeSantis start a line of platform shoes, since Noem is doing endorsements and Donald Trump has a whole array of products. But at that, Whoopi chimed in with a theory.

“I have to say this before we go; I don’t believe Trump is actually out there,” she said. “I think that’s an AI of him. Yeah. I think a lot of that has been AI. That’s just my opinion, but that’s what I think.”

The host then threw a wink at the camera, seemingly meaning she was just playing into the idea of conspiracy theories from earlier. You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video below.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOV. NOEM PLUGS DENTAL GROUP: After the governor was slammed for promoting a Texas business in an infomercial-style video, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/eKg1vN3Nq1 — The View (@TheView) March 13, 2024

That said, Whoopi’s not the only one who’s suggested this idea. Trump himself has too. In a rant on Truth Social, Trump claimed that footage shown during special counsel Robert Hur’s hearing of Trump’s own mental lapses on stage, were doctored.

“The Hur Report was revealed today! A disaster for Biden, a two tiered standard of justice,” Trump wrote. “Artificial Intelligence was used by them against me in their videos of me. Can’t do that Joe!”

In reality, the footage is entirely real, and was shot during his campaign rallies.