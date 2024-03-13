Whoopi Goldberg has no time for all the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton, and nearly sent “The View” to an early commercial break on Wednesday morning out of frustration over them.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the women once again discussed a recent image of Middleton that was confirmed by the official X (still popularly referred to as Twitter) account for the Prince and Princess of Wales to be photoshopped. Though the post appeared to be signed from Middleton herself, many have speculated that she did not actually write it, and has in fact gone missing.

Hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin have gotten particularly invested in the conspiracy theories surrounding the princess, prompting Whoopi to ask why.

“Not to make it heavy, but like, we know the treatment around Diana. We know what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went through,” Farah Griffin explained. “And now you have a princess, a queen-in-waiting, that hasn’t been seen, and the stories just don’t pan out. She could resolve this, the palace could, in two minutes by putting her direct to camera.”

That idea seemed to incense Whoopi even further though. As her cohosts attempted to explain why they and others want clarity, the moderator couldn’t quite finish a thought, so she attempted to send the show to commercial break.

When Joy Behar quipped that Whoopi is “too angry now,” Whoopi readily agreed.

“Yes, because it just, it’s — people do this to you. You know, you haven’t had this done to you,” she said, though she didn’t go into detail about what she was referring to.

And, when Sunny Hostin joked that the table’s interest in the topic is all Sara Haines’ fault, Whoopi shut it down.

“No, no, it’s our fault. It’s our fault, because we bought into this,” she said. “When you buy into this stuff, when they start doing it to your family, or they start doing it to your kids, it’s not cute. It’s not fun, and it really irritates me.”

Haines remained steadfast though, arguing she just needs one concrete piece of evidence that Middleton is actually OK.

“This is the part I don’t get. Why do you think it’s important to them what you need?!” Whoopi fired back.

“Then quit photoshopping and giving me anything!” Haines retorted.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.