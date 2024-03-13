Seth Meyers wasn’t buying reports out of a new book that Donald Trump once praised Adolf Hitler for doing “some good things,” joking Tuesday that he probably said it more than once.

“According to a new book, former President Trump has praised Adolf Hitler in private conversation with aides, and once said, ‘Hitler did some good things,’” Meyers said in the brief set-up in his “Late Night” monologue. “Oh come on — I don’t believe he said that once.”

The host left a pause for recognition and laughter as he put a noted emphasis on just once.

The book in question is Tuesday’s Penguin Random House release, “The Return of Great Powers: Russia, China and the Next World War” by CNN anchor and chief national security analyst Jim Sciutto.

The publisher’s official synopsis of the book reads: “Through globe-spanning, exclusive interviews with dozens of political, military and intelligence leaders, Sciutto defines our times as a return of great power conflict, ‘a definitive break between the post-Cold War era and an entirely new and uncertain one.’”

The follow-up to Sciutto’s 2019 bestseller “The Shadow War: Inside Russia’s and China’s Secret Operations to Defeat America” features “savvy, thorough, in-person reporting” with varied political notables, including one John Kelly, the retired general and Trump’s former chief of staff.

In a Tuesday preview of the release with CNN, Sciutto revealed that Kelly corroborated previous reports that Trump had a habit of reserving “some of his most unnerving praise” for history’s most troubling dictators, including Hitler.

“He said, ‘Well, but Hitler did some good things.’ I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, [Hitler] rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing.’ I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison,” Sciutto recalled Kelly telling him for the book.

According to Kelly, the former president also expressed admiration for the loyalty Hitler demanded of his military staffers.

When reports of Trump’s closed-door comments first surfaced in 2021, a spokesperson for the campaign denied the allegations, telling CNN at the time, “This is totally false. President Trump never said this. It is made up fake news, probably by a general who was incompetent and was fired.”

Watch Meyers’ response to Trump’s latest dust-up in the press in the video above.