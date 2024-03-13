Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law in now the Republican National Committee’s co-chair, and RNC Committeewoman Beth Bloch believes the move is one approved by God. And honestly, that tracks for “The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic, considering “Jesus was the original nepo baby.”

In her speech introducing Lara Trump as the new co-chair, Bloch argued that her appointment reminds everyone “of a powerful truth: God does not call the qualified, God qualifies the called.” According to Block, Lara Trump is “the embodiment of this truth.”

Of course, Desi Lydic did spot a bit of an undertone to Bloch’s words.

“This is the most mean girl introduction I have ever heard,” Lydic mocked, before mimicking the sentiment in an affected voice. “A lot of people think that you should be qualified to have a job, but here’s Lara Trump anyway, take it up with God!”

That said, Lydic did believe the logic of a deity approving Lara Trump’s appointment.

“I get why God would bless Donald Trump appointing his daughter-in-law. I mean, Jesus was the original nepo baby,” she joked. “Forget a job, he started an entire religion based on ‘Um, do you know who my father is?’”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.