As Donald Trump’s legal bills and penalties continue to pile up, money that was once used to finance campaign rallies may just need to go elsewhere. And, if that happens, Stephen Colbert worries that Trump might just start campaigning for himself by going door to door.

Appearing on “Katy Tur Reports” on Monday, MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard admitted that, though rallies would be helpful in rural parts of states like Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona, he doesn’t think Trump will be able to afford going out there this year, considering he owes millions as a result of his legal troubles.

“Don’t expect to see Donald Trump to be parading around the country, because those events cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to put on,” Hillyard said. “They’re in a predicament now, whether they like to admit it or not.”

“Imagine what that’s gonna do to Trump’s already fragile psyche,” Colbert joked. “To get their approval he so desperately needs, he’s gonna have to rally door-to-door.”

At that, Colbert put on his best Trump voice, and acted out exactly what those campaign stops might look like.

“Hello citizen, do you have a moment for me?” Colbert mimicked. “To tell you how windmills are destroying our failing nation? Bing-bong, fshew! Can I use your bathroom? Spoiler: I’ll be flushing like 10, 15 times.”

Of course, speaking of Trump’s habit of making sound effects himself during his speeches — Colbert making the “bing-bong” sound was a true reenactment, not just a joke — the late night host wondered if maybe the many investigations into Trump actually are a witch hunt, as the former president keeps griping.

“Wait, is Trump a witch? Are these incantations?!” Colbert joked.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.