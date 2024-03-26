Joy Behar has done plenty to traumatize her cohosts of “The View” over the years, but on Tuesday morning, she took it to new levels — and had them on the edge of their seats while doing so. That’s because she regaled them with a story from over the weekend, in which she watched a body suddenly fall out of a moving car on the highway.

Behar is typically absent from “The View” on Mondays, so she doesn’t often get to recap her weekends with the rest of the ladies. But as the ABC hosts hit the midway point of the show on Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg gave her a moment to tell the story, because Behar was eager to do so.

“[My husband’s] driving in the HOV lane. Right in front of us, on the HOV lane, a guy falls out of the car onto the left lane of the Long Island Expressway,” Behar recalled. “A body is in the left lane of the Long Island Expressway.”

Behar didn’t immediately make it clear whether the body was a conscious person or not, saying that she really didn’t get much time to figure out what had happened as the car the man fell out of pulled over onto the shoulder of the road.

“We had to keep moving, or we would’ve had a backup behind us,” she explained. “We drive ahead, and I’m like traumatized! I’ve never seen anything like that! A body, on the expressway.”

The host noted she immediately called 9-1-1 — though she thought it was “weird” that they took her name and phone number — and then placed another call, this time to someone at “The View.”

“Then I called Sam, the researcher here, to find out what happened,” she said. “I had to know what happened. Is he dead, is he alive? What happened to this guy?”

At that point, her fellow hosts were left stunned by each new detail. “Wait, is there an ending to this? ‘Cause now I’m traumatized,” Sara Haines joked.

Indeed, Behar did manage to get an explanation. According to the host, the person that fell from the passenger’s side was “a 47-year-old man who appeared to be intoxicated.”

She added that it didn’t appear that the man was hit by another car after falling out of his own, and he was flown to Stony Brook Hospital.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.