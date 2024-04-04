“Saturday Night Live” hasn’t lampooned “The View” in a while, but if ever and whenever it does again, host Alyssa Farah Griffin knows exactly who she wants to play her: Cecily Strong.

The ABC host’s request came during the second Hot Topic of the day on Thursday, as the women discussed a TikTok that’s gone viral, in which the user says NBC’s sketch comedy series “has never hired a hot woman.” Pretty much unanimously, the women agreed that looks shouldn’t and don’t matter, particularly in comedy. But also, they argued that the user is mostly just incorrect.

“There is a baseline of attractiveness on TV, I think there’s very good-looking ‘SNL’ members,” Farah Griffin said. “Like, Cecily Strong, please play me if I’m ever on it, made fun of on it.”

Of course, Strong left “SNL” back in 2022, announcing her final episode just hours before it aired. But, “SNL” members often return (former cast member Kristen Wiig is set to host this weekend).

The idea of no attractive women being on “SNL” simply exasperated moderator Whoopi Goldberg, though, so Joy Behar largely took the reins on responding, especially coming from the comedy world.

“First of all, it’s a comedy show, not a beauty pageant,” Behar said. “And it’s not for men to ogle the women who are trying to get a laugh. First of all, as a comedian, if you go out there and you’re like (sings seductive music), no one’s gonna laugh at what you say, ’cause they’re too busy looking at your boobs and they’re working out something that’s going on in their heads.”

Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin argued that, if anything, being funny is more of a selling point for a person.

“What was strange to me was, I find people that are funny more attractive,” she said. “The humor in it makes you more attractive.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.