Kristen Wiig is set to return as host of “Saturday Night Live” this week — but her enthusiasm for the gig got derailed when she caught young castmates Devon Walker and Michael Longfellow playing video games in her old dressing room.

“Mama’s back you little f–kers,” she quips in the new NBC promo for Saturday’s episode.

The bit begins with Wiig being elated that she’s back at 30 Rockefeller Center.

“I’m finally home. The best part of being home? Returning to your childhood bedroom — or, in my cast, dressing room,” Wiig says, traipsing down the storied hallways of NBC HQ.

“Lorne promised they’d always leave it just the way I left it. Oh, I can’t wait to see all my old wigs, my favorite costumes, my good-luck –” Wiig continued before entering the room to find to Walker and Longfellow kicking back inside.

“Oh, hey Kristine,” Longfellow says to Wiig, who appears confused. “Lorne said we could have your old room.”

“Like what we did with the place?” Walker asks.

“Yeah, it’s great,” Wiig says aloud before thinking to herself: “It’s going to be a long week. Mama’s baby, you little F—kers.”

“I’m just going to take my stuff,” Wiig says, grabbing a box of wigs before giving the comedians a snarl and exiting the junk-filled room.

Wigg had a seven-year-long tenure on the sketch comedy series, starting in 2005 and leaving in 2012. She hosts this Saturday.

