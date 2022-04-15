Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter

Presenting Twitter by Elon Musk. (Getty Images)

Elon Musk Pulls Master Class in Trolling With Twitter Takeover Bid – But There Are Real Consequences

by | April 15, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

”This may be the most epic troll ever,“ says an employee of the social media company as a brewing battle causes havoc on Wall Street and beyond

Elon Musk just pulled off a master class in trolling with a tweet that sent Silicon Valley’s notoriously woke tech workers diving for their nearest safe space. And while it may be fun and games for the world’s richest man, there are some real-world consequences.

The billionaire’s four-word post — “I made an offer” — ricocheted from Wall Street trading floors to Washington’s top financial cop. Twitter called an emergency board meeting to fend off Musk’s $43 billion hostile takeover bid, and the financial press made it their top story.

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno is TheWrap's Editor at Large, Business. He most recently served as the Founding Editor of the business news site dot.LA. He was previously the Managing Editor of Variety, and served as Deputy Business Editor and later Deputy Entertainment Editor at the Los Angeles Times. Bel Bruno also ran markets coverage for The Wall Street Journal. Before that, he was an award-winning reporter at the Associated Press in New York, and held senior posts in London and New York for Knight Ridder Financial.

