Elon Musk Offers Lackluster Reaction to ‘SNL’ Impression: ‘Dana Carvey Just Sounds Like Dana Carvey’

Elon Musk was not a fan of Dana Carvey’s impression of him on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. After one person asked Musk what he thought, the Tesla CEO replied, “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”

Musk also replied to a second tweet about the impression, “They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won 🤣🤣.”

They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2024

In another tweet Musk wrote, “SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality. Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further. @nbcsnl.”

Carvey most recently spent five seasons playing President Biden on the late night sketch comedy show before he made his debut as Musk following last week’s election. He entered the stage as fellow castmembers sarcastically offered their support for Donald Trump – lest they be added to his list of media targets.

Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Heidi Gardner kicked off the cold open with a message for Trump. “To many people, including many people watching this show right now, the results were shocking and even horrifying,” Nwodim said. She added that now, “thanks to the Supreme Court, there are no guard rails” against Trump’s potential power as president.

SNL cast members share a post-election message pic.twitter.com/jTXqJCxpIL — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 10, 2024

“Nothing to protect the people who are brave enough to speak out against him,” Yang added.

“That is why we at ‘SNL’ would like to say to Donald Trump, we have been with you all along,” Thompson said.

“We have never wavered in our support for you, even when others doubted you,” Yang offered before Nwodim said, “We see ourselves in you. We look at you and think, ‘That’s me.’”

Carvey took the stage as a full “Dark MAGA” version of Musk, complete with a black “Make America Great Again” hat. “But seriously, I run the country now. America’s gonna be like one of my rockets. They’re super cool and super fun, but there’s a slight chance they could blow up and everybody dies,” Carvey said as he jumped around the stage.