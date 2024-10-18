Elon Musk’s Support on X for Trump Is Unprecedented, but Is It Illegal?

With less than three weeks to go to election day, Elon Musk’s barrage of posts on his X platform in support of Donald Trump has created an unprecedented situation: The owner of a major media platform using it to drive a partisan political agenda.

If you’re on X, you can’t help but notice it. By midday Thursday, Musk had posted 55 times on matters related to politics, invariably pro-Trump and anti-Kamala Harris. With 201.8 million followers on X — he’s the most-followed user on the platform — Musk is doing all he can to get Trump re-elected president.

“It is the stated goal of the Democrats to legalize all illegals, which would make all swing states permanently blue and turn America into a single-party state, just like California,” read one typically incendiary and unfounded accusation Musk posted.