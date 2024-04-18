“Key and Peele” star Keegan-Michael Key has played a mischievous demon in the animated film “Wendell & Wild,” and a back-stabbing apprentice in the Christmas movie “Jingle Jangle,” and in an upcoming episode of “Elsbeth,” he’s a financial advisor who crosses the line into murder.

Key guests on the CBS series as Ashton Hayes, who’s planning every detail of his daughter’s country club wedding at a posh country club … including, per the network, “the unfortunate fate of the hapless groom.”

Naturally, his scheme is uncovered by the ever vigilant Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) who, so far in the show’s first season, has busted criminals played by Stephen Moyer, Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Retta.

Keegan-Michael Key as Ashton Hayes and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in “Elsbeth.” (CREDIT: Michael Parmelee/CBS)

Keegan-Michael Key as Ashton Hayes and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in “Elsbeth.” (CREDIT: Michael Parmelee/CBS)

Keegan-Michael Key as Ashton Hayes and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in “Elsbeth.” (CREDIT: Michael Parmelee/CBS)

Also in the episode, which is titled, “Something Blue,” Elsbeth hosts a housewarming party “with some old friends,” which might include — we hope — cast mates from “The Good Wife” or “The Good Fight.”

Key most recently starred in the Apple musical series “Schmigadoon! and the Hulu sitcom “Reboot.”

Coming up, Gina Gershon of “Showgirls” and “Bound” will guest star in the April 25 episode “An Ear for an Ear” as a plastic surgeon.

“The Good Wife” spin-off costars Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke and Fredric Lehne as Lt. Dave Noonan and Gloria Reuben as Claudia, Captain Wagner’s wife.

New episodes of “Elsbeth” air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and are available to stream live and on-demand for subscribers of live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can view the episode the day after it debuts.