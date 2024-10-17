‘Elsbeth’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Unconventional attorney Elsbeth Tascioni is back for a second season of her titularly titled show.

The latest season doubles the episode order of Season 1 and finds Elsbeth taking on new cases and squaring off against her rival Dave Noonan once again. The series is a spinoff of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.”

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Elsbeth” Season 2.

When does “Elsbeth” Season 2 premiere?

“Elsbeth” Season 2 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 17.

What time does “Elsbeth” Season 2 release?

“Elsbeth” Season 2 releases on CBS on Thursdays at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET.

Is “Elsbeth” Season 2 streaming?

Yes. “Elsbeth” airs on CBS on Thursday nights but will be available for streaming the following day on Paramount+.

Complete “Elsbeth” Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Right now, CBS only has complete information for the first four episodes of “Elsbeth” Season 2. The show will drop weekly on Thursdays for the season and has been confirmed to have 20 episodes compared to the 10-episode season that aired last year.

S2 E1: “Subscription to Murder” – Oct. 17

S2 E2: “The Wrong Stuff” – Oct. 24

S2 E3: “Devil’s Night” – Oct. 31

S2 E4: “Elsbeth’s Eleven” – Nov. 7

We’ll update this listing when more complete information on upcoming episodes becomes available.

How many episodes will “Elsbeth” Season 2 have?

Season 2 of “Elsbeth” has a 20-episode order. That’s certainly great news for fans who were bummed about Season 1 only having 10 new episodes to enjoy for the year.

Who’s in “Elsbeth” Season 2?

Carrie Preston stars as unconventional attorney Elsbeth Tascioni in the series. She’s joined by Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner, Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke, and Fredric Lehne as Elsbeth’s nemesis, Lt. Dave Noonan.

The Season 2 premiere also features Nathan Lane as a guest star.