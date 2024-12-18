Elton John Assures Fans There’s New Music Coming Despite Limited Vision: ‘The Juices Have Never Dried Up’ | Video

It’s official: More Elton John music is on the way. The legendary performer confirmed as much while on “The Late Show” on Tuesday night.

“You will be getting some more,” he told Stephen Colbert. “The juices have never dried up. They never want to dry up because I’m always looking to create things. It’s just having the space now to do it on my own time. Of course there will be new Elton John music.”

The announcement was a bit of a surprise since, back in November, John told “Good Morning America” he was unsure if he will be able to return to the studio due to his eye. The iconic singer and songwriter has been unable to see out of his right eye for the past four months following a July eye infection.

“There’s hope and encouragement that it’ll be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording,” John said at the time. “It kind of floored me. I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

On Colbert’s show, he told the CBS host that he’s still having problems with his eyes. “But compared to most people, I’m the luckiest man in the world,” John continued.

In the wide-ranging interview, the music legend reflected on what it means to be one of 21 EGOT winners in history. Earlier this year, John won an Emmy for “Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” adding the honor to his collection of five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards and a Tony Award.

“Becoming an EGOT meant so much to me because the American public has given so much to me throughout my career,” he shared. John also listed the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize as the honor he’s most proud of as it recognized him for his songwriting. “To be in the Library of Congress is unbelievable. What a place.”

The singer also revealed what advice he’d give his younger self. “Slow down a bit,” John said. “I would have said to the guy, ‘Listen, stay away from the cocaine, for God’s sake.’ It’s no good. I’ve got a very small nose. It had a real battering, this nose. And I wasted so much of my life doing the most stupid things and then I got sober and I made amends for it and I got a new life together and it was fantastic.”

Watch the full two-part interview above.