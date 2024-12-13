Timothée Chalamet used part of his latest “The Late Show” appearance to tell host Stephen Colbert about the unique connection between the “Dune” franchise and his Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown.”

On Thursday’s episode, the late night host began the segment by telling the actor about his favorite Dylan song, which is the singer-songwriter’s version of “Must Be Santa.”

“Off his Christmas album, fantastic — and an even weirder video of ‘Must Be Santa,’” Chalamet chimed in. “The cinematographer of ‘Dune,’ Greig Fraser, shot that video, believe it or not.”

“It’s tricky, he keeps showing up in weird spots,” Colbert replied.

“The Dylan-verse and ‘Dune’-verse are kind of like that,” Chalamet agreed. “Seriously, because ‘Dune’ was written in the 1960s … and 8,000 years from now, the music that remains in the ‘Dune’-verse will probably be Bob Dylan and Charli XCX and Clay Aiken.”

“Are you going to play it on Christmas Day?” Colbert then asked, to which Chalamet confirmed, “I probably will. I’ve got a little ‘Must Be Santa’ surprise up my sleeve.”

Moving on, the CBS host inquired about Dylan applauding the young actor’s performance in the upcoming film.

There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah… — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) December 4, 2024

“I was absolutely floored,” Chalamet admitted. “I don’t have the words for it, I couldn’t encapsulate the feeling. I’ve been working on this for five years. He’s the artist that’s shaped my world view the most. And when you’re a young artist, when you’re starting out, to have a legend like that patting you on the back and say … it almost feels like keep going, young Padawan.”

“A Complete Unknown” premieres in theaters on Dec. 18.