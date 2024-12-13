Stephen Colbert Wants All the Credit for Selena Gomez’s Engagement: ‘You’re Welcome’ | Video

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco announced their engagement this week, and arguably no one is more thrilled for them than Stephen Colbert. But he definitely does want all the credit for making it happen.

The CBS host kicked off his monologue on Thursday night celebrating the news, and fawning over love being in the air.

“Congratulations to both Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, or as they’re known by their celebrity couple name: Selena Gomez,” he joked.

Colbert then immediately reminded viewers that Gomez was actually on the show last week, and during that appearance, Colbert called out Blanco directly.

“Benny, you must think you’re pretty special if you think you can do better than this, OK?” the host said at the time, pointing to Gomez. “And as America’s dad, I want to know what your intentions are with America’s daughter, right over here.”

Gomez was flabbergasted to be given the title of “America’s daughter,” but she laughed along and thanked Colbert for the kind words.

So, on Thursday night, Colbert replayed that clip for everyone, and drew his conclusion.

“Now, I don’t want to take any credit for this engagement,” he said. “No. I want to take all the credit for this engagement. I mean, that seems fair. That seems fair! I’m not saying he didn’t ask her or she didn’t say yes, they had something to do with it!”

“But I’m the one who loosened the lid on the pickle jar of commitment,” he added with a chuckle. “You’re welcome.”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.