Stephen Colbert Scoffs at Luigi Mangione’s 262-Word Manifesto: ‘Could’ve Just Made It a Yelp! Review’ | Video

As more details continue to be released about Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, an unverified manifesto from the man has surfaced. But Stephen Colbert wasn’t impressed by it on Thursday night’s show.

Published by an independent journalist on Substack, the reported manifesto is just 262 words long, clocking in at three pages.

“That’s not a manifesto, that’s a mini-festo!” Colbert joked. “He could’ve just made it a Yelp! review. ‘American healthcare sucks, one star.’ Much nicer.”

But the late night host was particularly perplexed by the ending of the manifesto, which read “I do apologize for any strife or traumas, but it had to be done..”

“Well at least he apologized,” Colbert said. “It reminds me of what Manson said after his murders: ‘Whoops! My bad.’”

26-year-old Magnione was charged with second degree murder, forgery and three related gun crimes in New York City on Monday. The charges were laid out Monday night in a Manhattan court room, just hours after Mangione, 26, was arrested and arraigned in Pennsylvania, where he was ordered held without bail.

