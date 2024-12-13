Sabrina Carpenter challenged Stephen Colbert to an espresso martini “chugging contest” as the two celebrated the singer-songwriter’s six Grammy nominations.

“You’ve got all the Grammy nominations, as I said, I thought we should kick off a toast to that in honor of ‘Espresso.’ How would you like an espresso martini?” Colbert asked Carpenter as he reached for a couple of the caffeinated alcoholic beverages.

“I would love that!” Carpenter exclaimed. She appeared on the late night show to promote her Netflix holiday special, “A Nonsense Christmas.”

As the two took their first sips,” Colbert jokingly said he has fresh martinis made between every act of the show.

“Should we do a chugging contest?” Carpenter asked.

“Sure,” Colbert said, totally game.

The two sound off, gulping the drinks down. It didn’t take Colbert long to finish his off.

“I win,” Colbert said with a chuckle.

“That’s so terrifying, how fast you drank that,” Carpenter responded.

“Well, these desks come at a price, Colbert joked.

The two moved on to discuss her series of Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. But when Colbert asked if it’ll be Carpenter’s first time attending the awards ceremony, she realized the drinks have started to settle in.

“This is…I’m very drunk now,” she said, as she pushed her drink toward Colbert. “This is actually, truly my first time. I always told myself that I never wanted to until I was nominated, and I didn’t think it would be for all those categories, which is really special, so I’m excited.”

After a chat about meeting her music icon, Paul McCartney, Colbert pitched a holiday spinoff idea to her track, “Espresso.”

“In honor of [“Espresso”], have you thought about, possibly, “Mi Eggnog-go,” Colbert said. “You don’t have to chug this one, just something for the publicity tour.”

Once again, the two grabbed their drinks and took some sips.

“You know, I hadn’t thought about it until now, and it’s already shot, it’s out,” Carpenter said.

“Damn it!” Colbert hollers.

“Do you not f—k with the nog?” Colbert asked, leaving Carpenter visibly shocked. “It’s a simple question, Ms. Carpenter. Do you not f—k with the nog? Are you surprised that I used a bad word? Is that what it is?”

Still stunned, Carpenter responded, saying, “No, because they told me I can curse backstage, and I forgot because usually people are telling me not to curse, and I came out here and it looks like a church a little bit in here. And so I was like, ‘Don’t curse, the Lord’s upon us.’ And I was like, ‘I shouldn’t do that,’ and you just did that … I do f—k with the nog, now that you mention it.”

The two then burst into laughter.

Carpenter’s “A Nonsense Christmas” is streaming now on Netflix.