Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Nonsense Christmas’ Netflix Special Starts Slow With 2.6 Million Views

Sabrina Carpenter’s Netflix holiday special debuted to a short but sweet audience.

“A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter,” which saw the “Espresso” singer welcome guests like Shania Twain, Tyla and Chappell Roan, brought in 2.6 million views between its debut on Friday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 8.

Carpenter’s holiday special ranked as Netflix’s No. 8 most-watched TV program during the week of Dec. 1, outpacing both “Arcane” Season 2, which took ninth place on the list with 2.3 million views, and “The Later Daters,” which took the No. 10 slot with 1.8 million views.

The most-watched TV list for the week was dominated by “The Madness,” which was the No. 1 most-watched show with 13.3 million views, growing from its debut viewership of 9.3 million the previous week. The No. 2 slot went to “Black Doves,” which debuted to 10.8 million views.

After NBC sci-fi series “La Brea” arrived on Netflix on Dec. 1, the show climbed the Top 10 list to third place with 5 million views, outpacing “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey,” which dropped to the No. 4 spot with 4.6 million views after scoring 13.4 million views the previous week.

The third season of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” came next in fifth place with 3.3 million views, while the all-stars holiday edition of “Is It Cake?” took sixth place with a viewership of 3.1 million and “A Man on the Inside” took the No. 8 spot with 3 million views.

On the film front, holiday movies dominated Netflix, with Lindsay Lohan-led “Our Little Secret” taking the No. 1 spot with 23.5 million views, while “That Christmas” came next with 18.3 million views and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” took third place with 12.9 million views. While holiday flicks also took the Nos. 4 and 5 spots with “Mary” and “‘Twas the Text Before Christmas” scoring 11.4 million and 8.4 million views, respectively, Megan Fox-led “Subservience” and Rachel Zegler’s “Spellbound” snuck into the Top 10 with 7.1 million and 5.3 million views, respectively.