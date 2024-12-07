All of the Songs in Sabrina Carpenter’s Netflix Special, Including Her Duet with Chappell Roan

It’s not your mama’s Christmas special. After a whirlwind year Sabrina Carpenter hosted her first variety special on Netflix.

“You could have been anywhere tonight..But instead you’re here half-watching a big screen while scrolling social media on a smaller screen and for that I’m forever grateful,” she said to her studio audience.

“A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter” leans into the popstar’s old Hollywood glamour look with a touch of her signature raunchy twist (“the entendres are doubling,” as she says in the special).

The Grammy-nominated singer joined forces with talented guest stars, including duets with Tyla, Chappell Roan, Kali Uchis and Shania Twain. A couple of the star’s celebrity friends also stopped by, including Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Nico Hiraga, Kyle Mooney, Owen Thiele, Megan Stalter, Kyle Mooney and Jillian Bell.

Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter in “A Nonsense Christmas” (Credit: Alfredo Flores/Netflix)

The special featured several of the “Espresso” singer’s original Christmas hits from her 2023 E.P. “Fruitcake” as well as covers of holiday staples like “Last Christmas” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

Here are all of the songs in Carpenter’s Netflix special:

“buy me presents” – Sabrina Carpenter

“It’s the Most Nonsense Time of the Year” – performed by Sabrina Carpenter

“This Christmas” – performed by Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla

“santa doesn’t know you like i do” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Santa Baby” – performed by Sabrina Carpenter and Shania Twain

“What Do I Get My Brother-in-Law?” – an original rap performed by Sabrina Carpenter

“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” – performed by Sabrina Carpenter and Kali Uchis

“Last Christmas” – performed by Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan

“cindy lou who” – Sabrina Carpenter

“A Nonsense Christmas” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter” premieres on Netflix at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST.