Sabrina Carpenter Arrests Marcello Hernández’s Domingo at LA Concert After ‘SNL’ Return | Video

Audiences roared their approval when Domingo, a character played by Marcello Hernández on “Saturday Night Live,” popped up at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert on Sunday night.

Just a day after reprising the character with host Charli XCX to cover Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!,” Hernández surprised the Inglewood crowd by flirting with the “Espresso” singer before getting ‘arrested’ as part of her “Juno” performance.

When he told her he was from Miami, Carpenter replied, “I wish you were from my bedroom. What are you doing later tonight?” She added that the “SNL” character made her “flustered and overwhelmed.”

“Came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo, Sabrina’s a friend, She’s like my sis, but I would hook up though,” he said, quoting his lyrics from the original “SNL” sketch.

Carpenter responded, “Like, now?” stripping off her skirt to reveal a shorter one underneath. She ended the bit by giving him a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs.

Hernández’s sketch with Ariana Grande (badly) covering “Espresso” alongside Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman went viral after debuting on Oct. 12. Carpenter posted the NBC clip to her Instagram Story, noting that it was “very nice and on pitch.” Grande re-posted the note to her own Instagram account and added, “tysm [thank you so much] we tried.”

The concert in Inglewood, California, was the 2nd to last night of Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” tour dates in the U.S. Watch the moment, above.