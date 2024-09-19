Sabrina Carpenter Netflix Holiday Special Set for December Premiere

Sabrina Carpenter will close a stellar 2024 with a new holiday special on Netflix.

The “Espresso” superstar will headline “A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter,” a new variety special premiering Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on the streamer, named in honor of her breakout hit song “Nonsense.” The show will feature musical performances, comedy from special guests, unexpected surprises and more.

“The holidays have always been so special to me,” Carpenter said in a statement. “I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

Watch the announcement here:

Carpenter will perform songs from her celebrated holiday EP “fruitcake,” which was released in November 2023. Since then, the singer and former Disney star has gone through a meteoric rise to another level — mostly due to hit singles like “Espresso,” “Please Please Please” and “Taste.”

The news also comes on the heels of the 2024 MTV VMAs, where Carpenter performed a medley of her recent hits and took home the award for Song of the Year for “Espresso.”

“Sabrina’s vision to subvert the classic holiday special has been clear since day one,” said Michael D. Ratner, executive producer and founder/CEO of OBB Media. “At OBB, we partner with the world’s most captivating artists to reimagine the expected, and we’re proud of the work by our entire team and want to highlight Simone Spira, the Volara team, Sam Wrench, Nikki Boella and all involved that brought Sabrina’s vision to life on Netflix.”

“A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter” was produced by Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Simone Spira and Kfir Goldberg for OBB Pictures and Carpenter’s At Last Productions, as well as Bill Perlman and Janelle Lopez Genzink. Nikki Boella serves as showrunner while Sam Wrench directs.