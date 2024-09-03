Elton John Says He’s Healing From a ‘Severe Eye Infection’ That Left Him Partially Blinded

Elton John is healing from a “severe eye infection” that left him partially blinded in one eye, the legendary singer-songwriter revealed in an Instagram post Tuesday.

He wrote that he is healing but it’s an “extremely slow process,” adding that it “will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” John began his post. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks,” he continued. “I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovering thus far.”

John signed the note to fans, “With love and gratitude.”

Read the full post below:

John, 77, is married to David Furnish, with whom he has two sons, Zachary and Elijah. His “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” won three Primetime Emmy Awards in 2023, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live). He was unable to attend the in-person ceremony while recovering from a knee surgery, so the honor — which brought John into the EGOT club of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners — was accepted by winning producer Ben Winston and Furnish.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said in a statement at the time. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

The Disney+ release of his Dodger Stadium tour stops coincided with the ending of John’s world tour, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life,” he noted.