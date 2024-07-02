Heart Lead Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Cancels 2024 Tour Dates

"My doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I've decided to do it," the "Magic Man" singer says

Ann Wilson recently had a cancerous growth removed and has decided to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, which the Heart lead singer and co-founder says will force her to cancel the classic rock band’s remaining 2024 tour dates.

“I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” Wilson wrote Tuesday on X. “The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it … And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.”

Heart had some 50 U.S. tour dates on the schedule for the year, from a June 30 show in Birmingham to a Dec. 15 tour finale in Las Vegas.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs,” Wilson added. “Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing.”

